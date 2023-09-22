Mt. Blue Area Garden Club honors three members

FARMINGTON – Three longtime, dedicated members were honored at the August 15th meeting of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club.

Libby Kaut, Annette Tripp, and Regina Longyear were each awarded lifetime membership to the Garden Club Federation of Maine in recognition for their years of selfless service and dedication to the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club.

This trio joins members Marion Hutchinson and Pat Durham, who were also gifted lifetime memberships with GCFM in 2018 and 2000, respectively, by MBAGC for their service to the club.

Libby Kaut has served as club President multiple terms over the years. She also continues to provide leadership, enthusiasm, and tireless support for our various initiatives and volunteer programs including historical preservation and civic beautification.

Annette Tripp has served as the club’s Secretary for years, unfailingly and reliably recording the goings-on and decisions of the club at every meeting. She is also a selfless volunteer, providing perennial help with the club’s annual plant sale, Farmington Fair booth, and courthouse garden planting.

Regina Longyear is a steadfast presence at every club event. She spearheads the club’s Sponsorship program and volunteers her time at events like the annual plant sale. She also takes extra care to make members feel recognized and appreciated, and organizes social activities to help keep everyone connected.

“Thanks to each of you for your tremendous generosity of spirit, reliability, and leadership. You help make our club a success!”