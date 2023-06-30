Sherry and Don Nelson celebrating 50th wedding anniversary, June 30

Sherry and Don Nelson of Toothaker Pond Rd. in Phillips will be celebrating their golden anniversary – 50 years of wedded bliss on June 30. They met in church while still in college. Sherry lived on a farm with her grandparents, Don lived with his parents in town. It was

love at first sight! Soon they married in Douglas, Massachusetts, starting their long journey together.

They resided in Northern Ireland for a number of years where they built their home. The Irish way of life they thoroughly enjoyed with its customs and the wonderful people they befriended.

From Ireland they moved to Mississippi, quite a culture shock! Enjoying the Southern plantation era they volunteered to play the genteel ladies and gentlemen of the South. At the Auburn Plantation in Natchez, they would greet and host visitors coming off the riverboats and guide them through the mansion. Of course they would be entirely decked out in the attire of that time period, Sherry in a beautiful hoop dress and Don would wear his tux with tails and top hat!

Sherry is retired from the educational field, she was a librarian for many years, and Don was a counselor for years and also a member of the Air Force Reserves.

Since moving into their farmhouse, they feel they are right where they belong! Everyday is a new adventure and they’re loving every minute of it!

Submitted by Debra Watson

