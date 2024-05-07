The Maine Old Cemetery Project in New Sharon

NEW SHARON – The Maine Old Cemetery Association, led by professional conservator Joe Ferrannini, will be coming to the New Sharon Village Cemetery on Friday, June 7 to Monday June 10 for a gravestone preservation workshop!

We are looking for any “documented direct descendants” of any of the persons buried in the New Sharon Village Cemetery who do not want their ancestor’s stone preserved by this group, should contact Katie Reis at 207-592-4498 or at selectman.reis@gmail.com before June 7, 2024.

The Town of New Sharon and the New Sharon Cemetery Committee, who care for the cemetery, have already authorized the work.

If interested in learning how to restore the stones, the workshop will take place Friday, June 7 at the Masonic Hall starting at 8am, then you will be going to the cemetery for the rest of the project. Reach out to Katie Reis for further information.