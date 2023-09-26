Wilton Ecumenical Community holding Blessing of Animals, October 7

WILTON – The Wilton Ecumenical Community Organization will be holding a community blessing of animals at Bass Park (Lake Rd in Wilton) on Saturday, October 7 from 9 to 11 a.m. You can bring your pet anytime within those two hours for a short prayer and blessing. You can also bring photos of the pet if the pet is not able to travel. There will be a short service of about 10 minutes including pet blessings at 9:30 for those who wish. All are welcome! For more information, contact St Luke’s Episcopal Church office: 207-645-2639 or email stlukes@myfairpoint.net.