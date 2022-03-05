Register now for RFA summer youth drama camps

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is offering three different week-long day-camps in drama for youth this summer at the RFA Lakeside Theater in Rangeley. We will be working with whatever Covid guidelines are appropriate at the time for a fun, safe camp.

July 11-15 is Drama Camp Week 1 for 7-9 year olds is led by Michaela Beckmann, a resident of Arlington, Massachusetts, who has been visiting Rangeley her entire life. She fell in love with theatre at 13 years old, and since then has performed onstage, backstage, and directed. Professionally, she has worked as a wardrobe manager and dresser. Last summer she helped at Drama Camp, and is excited to join the team officially this year. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day.

July 18-22 is Drama Camp Week 2 for 10-12 year olds. This session is also led by Michaela Beckmann. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day.

August 8-12 is TEEN Drama Week for ages 13-18 and is led Lindsay Hinojosa, a theater artist and educator from Brooklyn, New York. She holds a Bachelors in the fine arts in Drama from Syracuse University, toured the US and Canada with the prestigious Missoula Children’s Theatre and is currently a performer and director for the award-winning performance troupe and media company, Story Pirates. The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. each day.

Each camp will have a finale performance at 1 p.m. on the last day. Register now to secure placement. There is a fee for each camp; scholarships are available; FMI visit www.rangeleyarts.org and click on >Youth Programs>Camps at the top of the page, or call the RFA at 207-864-5000.