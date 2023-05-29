Music in the Park brings free concerts to Jay

JAY – The 2023 summer series of free Music in the Park concerts, sponsored by the Jay Recreation Committee, begins on June 29 at French Falls Park. The park is located at 28 French Falls Lane, across from Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay.

New this year, each concert will be taking place on Thursday nights with the addition of a food truck that will be available on-site for anyone attending the events to enjoy. Belmont Radio will be performing the first concert for the Music in the Park series from 6-8 p.m. on June 29, followed by The Pop Rocks who will be performing on July 27, and Matt and the Barnburners will be performing the final concert of the series on Aug. 31.