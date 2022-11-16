49 Franklin presents ‘A Very Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas’

RUMFORD – This season kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on December 2 at 49 Franklin in Rumford, as the MacDonald sisters invite you to bring your kin, to ‘A Very Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas’ celebrating not only yuletide fun but their new album of the same name. The trademarks of their stage show will be there as sure as reindeer fly. Fiddle, guitar, piano, sibling harmonies and percussive stepdance will mark the season, as well as classic Christmas hymns, ancient carols and a sassy ode to the most mysterious of Santa’s reindeer, Vixen. A Very Very Cassie and Maggie Christmas is just what the elves ordered for a season of delightful memories.

“A Christmas confection with perfect measures of sugar and spice, nestled amongst the best loved traditions of Atlantic Canada… the sound that emanates from these two is so enormous if could take up any room and is a true testament to their talent”- New York Theater guide. Internationally acclaimed, award winning musical sister duo – Cassie and Maggie are no strangers to holiday magic. Part of a multi-generational musical dynasty; Christmas was always a time to gather near and sing boisterously, as in days of old. The doors were always open to company and the New Year just around the corner.

This special performance is part of 49 Franklin’s Celtic Concert Series, and will take place at 49 Franklin’s Mystic Theater in Rumford on Friday December 2. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for social, seating, and full pub menu will be available for purchase. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. From the street, enter on the right side of the building to the upper back parking lot. Special advance priced tickets can be found downtown Rumford at All That Jazz, and online at www.49franklin.com for $25. Day-of-show and at the door is $30.