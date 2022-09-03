8th annual Western Mountain Photography show “Americana”

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts is hosting their 8th annual Western Mountain Photography Show September 10 – October 6. The theme for 2022 is “Americana.” The juried photo Exhibit will be on display Saturday, September 10 through Thursday, October 6. Gallery Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

People’s Choice Award: During the entire exhibit, attendees may vote for their favorite image in the People’s Choice competition.

Awards Reception: Saturday, September 10 at 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery. A public event and reception featuring complimentary snacks and cash bar (beer/wine) where the accepted images will be on display and the winners will be announced and prizes awarded. The Exhibit continues through October 6.