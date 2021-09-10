A concert to be held at UMF for The Gawler Family

FARMINGTON – John and Ellen Gawler and their daughters Molly, Edith, and Elsie, and joined by Ethan Tischler, bring you an assortment of old and new sounds from many folk traditions. They accompany interweaving family harmonies with fiddles, banjo, cello and guitar, as well as a few surprises.

Whether they are crooning a poignant ballad or delivering a rollicking fiddle tune, their unique arrangements are especially engaging and often go along with anecdotes of historical or humorous content.

Although the Gawlers may be best known for their extensive collection of dance tunes in the Scots-Irish and French Canadian traditions, their repertoire may include a gutsy ‘Sweet Honey in the Rock’ style a’capella worksong or an amusing ode to everyday life.

With their infectious spirit and sparkling musicianship, and with several albums to their credit, the Gawlers have earned a beloved place in the delighted hearts of varied audiences across the Northeast.

The concert is to be held at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Amphitheater (Behind the UMF Student Center and the High Street parking lot.) Admission is $10, the show is free for 18 & under and for UMF students! For more information contact 778-3513, bring chairs or blankets.