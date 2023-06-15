A day to celebrate the arts with Kingfield POPS, June 24

KINGFIELD – Kingfield POPS featuring the Bangor Symphony and headlining “the” Beatles tribute band Spencer and the Walrus is just around the corner, and the day will be one to remember! With events in Kingfield all day long, the POPS is bringing the arts to life for Rural Maine.

On Saturday, June 24, the gates open at 4:30 p.m. for Western Maine’s premier outdoor summer concert in its 20th year. Where else can you hear a full symphony orchestra play at the base of Maine’s high peaks? Tucked away on the Kennedy Field, located off Route 142 in Kingfield, the POPS concert showcases Spencer and the Walrus, Catcha Vibe, The Napper Tandies, Coleman Martin, Burnurwurbskek Singers, and the Bangor Symphony Orchestra. Dancing in front of the stage is encouraged!

A variety of vendors will have food and snacks available for purchase at the concert, including The Wheelhouse by Alice and Lulu’s; Hungry Mama; Freedom’s Forage; New Portland Firemen Association; and White Fox Taverna. A wide menu provided by these vendors ranges from raclette cheese and greek food to tacos, sandwiches, and traditional fair food like hamburgers, hot dogs, fries, and onion rings. Looking for something for the kids? Freedom’s Forage will have kids meals, and the Kingfield Festival Days will be on hand with the snow cone maker for a refreshing treat.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display as the concert ends.

Tickets for the POPS can be purchased online at KingfieldPOPS.com or BangorSymphony.org; at Mainely Provisions, Skowhegan Savings, or Western Maine Dance Center in Kingfield, and at Orange Cat Cafe in Farmington; or at the gate at the show. Youth ages 17 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult.

Earlier in the day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the festivities start with the Makers on Main Showcase in the heart of Kingfield Village, featuring artisans and craftspeople from the area. Ralph and Victoria Parker, hosts of the fabulous Tuesday Night Karaoke at the Inn on Winter’s Hill, will bring music downtown between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. This will be followed by live music by Nate Winter and The Bulkheads, collaborating with local student talent, from 12 to 2 p.m. Sponsored by Rolling Fatties.

The Makers on Main event includes local vendors selling items such as candles and soaps, charcuterie boards, decorative signage, bags, artwork, and much more. Western Maine Dance Center will be having Creative Movement mini classes and games for kids ages 3-7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also in attendance will be local non-profits such as High Peaks Alliance, Maine Huts and Trails, and the Webster Library in Kingfield.

With art and music from local students and children’s activities provided by Maine Mountain Children’s House, the local Montessori school, this promises to be a family-friendly and accessible event.

While the Kingfield POPS hosts the summer concert each year, the non-profit organization is committed to sharing visual and performing arts with the youngest members of the local community, all year long partnering with two school districts. To that end, the Kingfield POPS board is delighted to announce that two rounds of instruments have been donated to the POPS, to be refurbished and repaired, and distributed into local schools for budding musicians.

The Kingfield POPS also offers a scholarship to high school students looking to continue their education in the arts. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Callahan Towle with a future in Art and Design! The POPS board is excited to continue with school programs in the upcoming school year. The support of so many sponsors and members of the community is invaluable in achieving these goals and sharing the arts with the next generation of Maine kids.

For more information, please visit KingfieldPOPS.com and BangorSymphony.org.