A heartfelt evening of traditional music at the Vienna Union Hall

VIENNA – The Vienna Union Hall is honored to host the trio of Greg Boardman, Elsie Gawler, and Steve Muise for an evening of folk and traditional music on Friday, June 9th at 7 PM. Drawing on musical traditions within the Franco-American community, Ireland and Scotland, this performance promises to be a special evening that will warm your heart. The Vienna Union Hall is located in the heart of the Vienna Village (5 Vienna Mountain Road) and offers a variety of performance artists who enrich our local communities with music, theatre, and dance.

Greg Boardman, founder of the Maine Fiddle Camp, performs in the tradition of the Downeast fiddler and is one of northern New England’s most influential musicians. His style of playing draws from the likes of Cherry Frechette, Otto Soper, Fred Pike, Leo Murphy, Simon St. Pierre, Ben Guillemette and Lucien Matthieu, to mention a few. Boardman shares his love of music through teaching stringed instruments to elementary students as well as leading workshops around the region. Boardman’s home base is in Lewiston, Maine.

Elsie Gawler is a multi-instrumentalist and song-writer rooted in Maine’s traditional folk music and culture. Growing up in musical Gawler Family Band, she has been refining her musical skills since the age of 6 – ultimately branching out to create her own original album, Sweet As Honey. Gawler continues to perform with The Gawler Family Band but also the duo Ethan and Elsie, a trio of The Gawler Sisters, and as a long-time member of the group Childsplay. This is her third performance at the Vienna Union Hall this season.

Steve Muise has been fiddling his family’s Downeast style for many years. A graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he is the founder of the Franklin County Fiddlers and teaches stringed instruments in the local Farmington schools. Muise was honored with “Maine Music Educator of the Year” award in 2007. Muise enjoys playing a wide range of styles including Downeast (maritime), Quebecois, Celtic, and jazz.

The Vienna Union Hall, located in the central Maine foothills, is one of Maine’s hidden gems for enjoying performance artists. Tickets for this concert are $15 and are available online or at the door, day-of-event.

Upcoming musical performers include: The Oshima Brothers (July 1), Davis and Knuppel (August 4), Porch Party Mamas (August 25), Pihcintu Multinational Girl’s Chorus (September 16), and David Mallett (October 14). Theatre offerings include The Vienna Historical Society plays (July 20-22) and The Vienna Woods Players (Blithe Spirit by Noel Coward, August 10-12). Bearnstow Dancers will offer an evening of interpretive dance on August 26.

For more information please contact Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com.