A History of Jazz in 10 Songs: A community course

FARMINGTON – As part of the Community Arts Education Series at the University of Maine at Farmington, Professor and pianist Aaron Wyanski will offer a four-evening course entitled, “A History of Jazz in 10 Songs.” The course if free for all high school students.

The dates of the course are Wednesday evenings, 6 p.m. to 7:30, on March 2, 9, 23, and 30. The cost of the course is $99 and requires no previous background in music.

Jazz is a uniquely American art form. Throughout its history, Jazz has variously, and often simultaneously, been defined as both revolutionary high art and mindless entertainment, as both dangerously subversive and sonic wallpaper for economic elites; a multiplicity of narratives inextricably tied to the African American experience. This community course is an introduction to the history of jazz, stripped down to ten songs. Participants will become familiar with some of the most influential and important musicians and stylistic trends from jazz’s first half century, as well as gain skills in close listening, which will stay with them as they continue to engage with music, jazz or otherwise, throughout their lives.

Click here to register for the course.

According to UMF Covid protocol, masks are required in all campus indoor spaces. Attendees

are asked to sign in at all classes for contact tracing.