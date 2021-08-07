A magic and ventriloquy show to be held in Phillips

PHILLIPS – Dana and Friends, a magic and ventriloquist show, will be performing at the Phillips Area Community Center P.A.C.C. at 21 Depot St., Phillips, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. Dana’s act has several puppets including a giant bird named Pee Wee who is almost as tall as Dana, himself! In addition to his puppet friends, Dana will present juggling, surprise paper cutting, and mind boggling magic tricks.

Dana and friends perform throughout New England at schools, churches, fairs and festivals. The show provides fun and excitement for the entire family. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Bring the entire family to enjoy the fun and hilarious antics of Dana and his puppet friends.

For more information, contact Rick DeBruin at 639-2117