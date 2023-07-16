Adroit Artist featuring Louisa Stancioff premieres on MBTV

One of the latest premiering episodes of Mt. Blue Television’s Adroit Artist features Maine-based singer-songwriter Louisa Stancioff.

In the episode, Stancioff spoke with the host, Andre Cormier, about her new single, “Red Neck Yaught Club,” her first song released under her own name. She shared the inspiration for the song and its reflections of her own youth in Farmington, hanging out at the trestle with her friends after school. “It’s all kind of a made-up story but it’s all real at the same time,” she said. The song describes the bittersweetness of being young and growing up. “We had all these dreams and you lose touch with these people,” she said. “None of it really matters but it’s everything.”

Adroit Artist is a MBTV pilot project that showcases artists and their process. On each episode, Cormier, also the Executive Director of MBTV, interviews a featured artist who shares their work, be it visual art, music, film or otherwise, and discusses how it was made. Cormier described the show as a “show-and-tell for grown-ups.”

Stancioff and Cormier discussed collaboration in music. Stancioff is an advocate for it, stating that she doesn’t trust herself to know if a song is good without another pair of ears. “It’s so hard when you’re in your head,” she said. She often sends her early projects to musical friends whose opinions she trusts to get their feedback.

Stancioff spoke about the brothers she often plays with, Dan and Dave Kelly, and how their collaboration as a band has turned her songs into something else entirely. Their opinions and ways of playing their instruments affect the sound. Cormier compared it to creative writing: “Once you’ve published something, you don’t get to go back and rewrite the story,” he said. “Whereas with music, there are opportunities as you add different band members, you can add different instrumentation.”

Stancioff shared her songwriting process and inspirations. A song begins with a melody in her head, followed by words that often reveal to her what the song is about. “Sounds are created, new lyrics come to mind, and I feel inspired to pick up my guitar,” she described in the episode. Stancioff shared how her Bulgarian heritage has influenced her music, reflected in its dissonance and unpredictability.

She touched on writer’s block and the struggle that comes when her life is progressing smoothly; her greatest strokes of inspiration come from periods of turmoil, although her song “Inhibition” is an exception. The first lyric, “I can’t think of any song I’d like to write/cause everything in my life seems to be alright,” describes this phenomenon. She recalled playing the song as a joke at first, but her listeners seemed to love it.

In the episode they talked about trying to be unapologetically yourself as an artist, art as a way of connection with others, and Stancioff’s connections to the Farmington area.

Stancioff can be found on Instagram @lou_wee_za and at lousiastancioff.net.

See the video and stream the song Red Neck Yaught club here at https://ffm.to/redneckyaughtclub

Watch the television premiere of Stancioff’s episode of Adroit Artist on MBTV at 6pm on Monday, July 17th. Catch an encore performance at 10pm. You can see the episode on-demand at www.mtbluetv.org.