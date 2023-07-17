Adroit Artist showcases diverse talents of Sagittarius Rising

One of the latest premiering episodes of Mt. Blue Television’s Adroit Artist showcases the diverse skill set of twin musicians and artists, Phoebe and Isabelle Rogers.

The Rogers sisters form a band called Sagittarius Rising, named for their zodiac sign. They explained the intention behind the name in the episode; it is meant to channel the positivity and optimism they aim to encapsulate in their music.

They discussed their inspirations, which they cited as anything that makes them and others happy. “More positive things need to be in the world, so we try to give that in music,” Phoebe Rogers said.

Adroit Artist is a MBTV pilot project that showcases artists and their process. On each episode, Cormier, also the Executive Director of MBTV, interviews a featured artist who shares their work, be it visual art, music, film or otherwise, and discusses how it was made. Cormier described the show as a “show-and-tell for grown-ups.”

The Rogers are more than just musicians. They spoke with Cormier about their various venues of art. On top of writing and performing their music, they have made award-winning films, both live action and stop-motion animation.

At age 16, they entered the Maine Student Film and Video Festival with no previous experience in filmmaking. They ended up making a short film about the changing of seasons called “Searching for Spring,” set to music they wrote and performed. The film features no dialogue, letting the music and visuals draw the viewer into the story, and won the Grand Prize in the festival despite their inexperience.

“We do a lot of things that we don’t know anything about and then we learn along the way,” Isabelle Rogers said.

The process of stop-motion animation is tedious. The Rogers use paper as their medium, which means they must move each hand-painted piece of paper for each shot. The Rogers’ latest film, Embryonic Universe, included over 5,000 photographs. “We’ve learned to be extremely patient,” Isabelle Rogers said.

“We have a zero dollar budget with everything we do,” Phoebe Rogers said. She explained how they try to take advantage of what they have on hand and recycle old materials.

Sagittarius Rising shared their history as musicians, beginning as singers and adding instruments as they went, including guitar, penny whistle, and percussion. They started in their garage as shy 13 year-olds afraid to play in front of people and now they have a passion for playing their music onstage: “It’s always different and you don’t have to focus on it being perfect,” Phoebe Rogers said. Playing live has been their focus for about a year and they have since played many local events, including the Fiddlehead Festival and the Sandy River Music Festival.

Isabelle Rogers spoke about the connections between her music and her work with local youth climate action groups, including the Sunrise Movement and Maine Youth Climate Action. Sagittarius Rising recently performed at the State Capitol for the Youth Day of Action.

“A lot of our music is inspired by that same momentum of, I say, positivity and trying to better change things, and nature and imagination,” Isabelle Rogers said.

She challenged herself to write a song about the experience of living during a climate crisis. This resulted in the song “Eraser.” “I didn’t want to make it depressing,” she said. “I wanted to contrast both the negative and the hopeful aspects.”

“Music has a really powerful motive when it comes to creating justice or creating change or a different mindset,” Isabelle Rogers commented in the episode. “It allows people to listen in a different way than just us talking about it.”

Sagittarius Rising can be found on social media @sagittariusrising, as well as on YouTube and Vimeo for their films, videos, and music performances.

Watch the television premiere of the Sagittarius Rising episode of Adroit Artist on MBTV at 7pm on Monday, July 17th. Catch an encore performance at 9pm. You can see the episode on-demand at www.mtbluetv.org.