Alice James Books awarded Poetry Fund Grant

FARMINGTON — Alice James Books is pleased to announce it is a recipient of a Poetry Fund grant from the Academy of American Poets in alliance with the Amazon Literary Partnership (ALP). The Poetry Fund grants are provided annually to poetry organizations and presses that are selected from among a pool of applicants. The ALP originally launched the Poetry Fund with the Academy in 2019 to further its role as a supporter of poetry organizations nationwide and to build the readership of poetry.

“We’re extremely grateful to work with the Amazon Literary Partnership to support poetry organizations and publishers whose work will be critical to our processing all we’ve been through in the pandemic and also in envisioning new ways forward,” said Jennifer Benka, President and Executive Director, Academy of American Poets. “We appreciate the Amazon Literary Partnership program’s belief that the work of poets and writers from diverse communities is central to that.”

Grant funds will be used to help writers achieve meaningful connections with their readers and will support the ebook and print publication, distribution, and promotion of new works of poetry by eight authors in 2021-22. Emerging and established writers, whose works will be supported during this grant period are: Andrés Cerpa, Shara McCallum, Jacques J. Rancourt, Jane Wong, Kevin Goodan, Matthew Olzmann, Omotara James, and Jeffrey Thomson.

To learn more about the Poetry Fund grant recipients, visit: https://poets.org/academy-american-poets-announces-2021-recipients-poetry-fund-grants

AJB believes in the power of storytelling to grow a more understanding, equitable, and just community through literature. We seek out poetry possessing the range, depth, and ability to improve empathy in our world and to dynamically push against silence. These works open up community discourse and provide a platform from which dialogue on important national issues can be launched.

For more information about Alice James Books, please visit https://www.alicejamesbooks.org