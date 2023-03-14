An Afternoon (or Evening) of Short Comic Plays at Mt. Blue

FARMINGTON – Come watch Mt. Blue Theater Company on March 18, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Bjorn Auditorium! There are three awesome plays lined up for your enjoyment at two convenient times, including “Fifteen Reasons Not To Be In A Play” by Alan Haehnel, performed by the Mt. Blue Middle School Company, “One and Done!” by Finch Webster, performed by the Mt. Blue Theater Company, and “39 Steps Even More Abridged” by Patrick Barlow, performed by the Mt. Blue Faculty.

“Fifteen Reasons Not To Be In A Play” is a play in which multiple people describe reasons to not be in a play, ranging from hilarious, to traumatic, to simply gross. The play is directed by middle school teacher, Kat Zachary, assisted by music teacher, Grace Libby. This play was chosen because Kat Zachary thought that both the cast and the audience would have fun with it!

Cast:

Finley Clark: 9, Mrs. Griswold, 7T, Weatherman

Elsa Feegel: 1, 4T, Megan, Old 4, Nora

Karoline Gonzales: 7, Misty, Old 1, Mom 2

Wyatt Hall: 2, Alan, 5T, W, Norm

Maggie Harrison: 8, Emily, Old 3, Becca

Mary Hill: 10/15, 2T, Old 2, Baby, Gina

Isaac Knox: 6, 3T, Rob, Geek, Censor

Asha Lescault: 13, Jane, Mom, Mindy

Jake Mitchell: 4, Jake

Kevin Montminy: 12, Pete, Reed, Boy, Zach, Director

Aiden Solomon: 11, Stewart, Travis, Reporter, Butch

Emmaline Soule: 5, Sharon, 6T, Cecily

Lily Sparks: 3, Mandy, Bill, Chris

Sylvia Stadelman: 14, 1T, Old 5, Mavis

Crew:

Stage Managers: Lucy Bobson, Lucy Ragan

Lights: Remi Dunham, Iris Feegel

Sound: Wyatt Fuller

‘One and Done!” is a play within a play. Sydney Lancaster auditioned for theater, and is worried if they got a part. However, when they look at the cast list, they have been put down for every single role! As it turns out, this was not a typo, but a decision made by Mr. Bates, a tyrannical egomaniac of a theater director! Now Sydney must figure out how to play 7 roles! Written and directed by senior Finch Webster with assistance from Zander Larivierre and teacher, Deborah Muise.

Cast:

Sydney Lancaster: Kylie Hall

Bartholomew Bates: Liam Dorr

Erimentha Nikolaidis: Arial James

Sycamore Turner: Rowan Shanti

Bean Martin: Ashe Hartman

Gwendolyn Lancaster (Mom): Reese Rackliff

Dakota Cohen-Blois: Megan Pinkham

Mx Robinson (music teacher): Vera-Lynn Jessome

Axel Lancaster (Dad): Briar Kerbo

Lexi Williams: Eliza Stinson

Crew:

Stage Manager: Jazmin Esparza

Assistant Stage Manager: Tyler Rackliff

Lights: Keyra Cushman

Sound: Avein Gardner

Artwork/poster: Noah Brougham

Costumes: Tyler Rackliff

Make up/Hair: Lily Reed, the cast

Understudy: Briar Kerbo

Photography: Jane Yu

Publicity: Colin Woehrle-Logan

Properties: Jade Fortenbacker

“39 Steps Even More Abridged” is a comedy spy thriller adapted by Patrick Barlow. In this campy satire of spy movies set in the 30s, we follow Richard Arbuthnot Hannay, after a fateful encounter with an Annabella Schmidt that causes his life to spiral out of control he finds himself being framed for murder. While meeting a colorful cast of businessmen, spies, and inaudible old men, Hannay must journey across Scotland in order to figure out one elusive mystery: what are the 39 steps?

Cast

Michael Reid – Richard Hannay

Pamela Chernesky – Pamela Edwards

Melody Bickford – Anabella Schmidt, Business Man 1, Mrs. Jordan, Mrs. McGarrigle, Superintendent Albright.

Vicky Gertensberger – Mysterious Man, Policeman 1, The Professor, Mr. McQuarrie.

Annie Norris – Mr. Memory, Business Man 2, Sheriff, Dunwoody, Mr. McGarrigle.

Anna Peterson – Compere, Mysterious Man, Inspector, Policeman 2.

Crew

Finn Zimmerschied – Lights technician.

Ev Cushman – Sound technician.

Jazmin Esparza – Prompter.

Bessa Axelrod – Set Design and Construction

With all this fun planned, how could you not go? Tickets are only $5, so head to the Bjorn Auditorium in the Mt. Blue High School for this double header, and have fun!

Written by Colin Woehrle-Logan