An evening of holiday music in Rangeley Dec. 17





RANGELEY – Rangeley Community Chorus Women’s Ensemble will present their annual Holiday Concert 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main St. in Rangeley. Special guests at this year’s concert are the Rangeley Ringers Handbell Choir.

Enjoy classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the Women’s Ensemble as well as soloists, small group selections, and poetry readings. The Holiday Concert is directed and accompanied by Sue Downes-Borko.

Admission is $15/$10-youth and tickets are available in advance at https://rangeley.myboxoffice.us/ and will be available at the door on the night of the event.

The Rangeley Community Chorus is a group which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and members from surrounding towns. The chorus is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization celebrating over 50 years of bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.