An evening of holiday music in Rangeley, December 15

RANGELEY – Rangeley Community Chorus will present their annual Holiday Concert titled, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, 2614 Main Street in Rangeley. Enjoy classic Christmas music and original holiday works from the chorus as well as soloists and small group selections. The Holiday Concert is directed and accompanied by Sue Downes-Borko.

Admission is $15 or $10 for youth, and tickets are available in advance at rangeley.myboxoffice.us and will be available at the door on the night of the event. The Rangeley Community Chorus is a group which includes both year-round and seasonal residents of the Rangeley area and members from surrounding towns. The chorus is sponsored by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts, a non-profit organization celebrating over 50 years of bringing “the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For the RFA’s complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.