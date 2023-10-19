An Ode to Friendship and Mail Art: Twice Sold Tales to hold book launch, November 11

FARMINGTON – The Maine-based arts collective, A CLEARING, is thrilled to celebrate their latest collaborative publication—A POSSIBLE PRACTICE: Surrender My Softness—with a book launch and conversation on Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m. at Twice Sold Tales in Farmington, ME.

Founded by Alana Dao (Portland, ME) and meg willing (Farmington, ME) in 2018, A CLEARING is an intentional space to slow down and make art outside the crashing waves of dominant culture. As a practice, they invite artists and writers with a connection to Maine to take part in A POSSIBLE PRACTICE: annual creative cycles in conversation with a single poem, making work inspired by the poem’s themes. The culmination of each cycle is a retrospective book showcasing their collaborative artwork.

Their new book, A POSSIBLE PRACTICE: Surrender My Softness, catalogs their year-long mail art collaboration inspired by Noor Hindi’s poem “Ode to Friendship.” They asked: Where do we turn when we are grief-laden, when our structures have failed and we must create our own systems of support? Collaborators Samaa Abdurraqib, janan alexandra, Alana Dao, Hannah DeAngelis, Audrey Gidman, Serena Himmelfarb, Pear Hug, Jenny Ibsen, E.J. Koh, Andy Mauery, Sarah Patterson, lauren samblanet, Gwendolyn Tatreaux, Stacey Tran, Arisa White, meg willing, and Golaleh Yazdani engaged with these themes through visual art, poetry, mixed media, and varied epistolary forms. The result is a thoughtful, genre-defying collection—its very own ode to friendship.

The book launch on Saturday, November 11 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales will be an intimate gathering with CLEARING Co-Directors Alana Dao and meg willing. They will share short readings from the book, speak about their experiences with this unique collaborative practice, and answer questions from the community. Light refreshments will be served. Twice Sold Tales, established in 1993, is downtown Farmington’s independent second-hand bookstore known for its beautiful space and incredible collection.

For more information, visit aclearing.org or @aclearing.maine on Instagram. Support for this publication and event was provided by the Kindling Fund, a grant administered by SPACE on behalf of the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts Regional Regranting Program.