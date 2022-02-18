Annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest open to residents of greater Franklin, Somerset County

The Annual Literacy Volunteers Poetry Contest is free, for all-ages and open from Feb. 14 to March 30 to all residents of Franklin and Somerset Counties, and the towns of Livermore and Livermore Falls.

To enter, submit one poem, with a cover letter, by March 30, to literacyvolunteersfs@gmail.com (subject line: Poetry) or mail to Literacy Volunteers at 129 Seamon Rd., Farmington, 04938. Only submissions which follow the criteria and are submitted by March 30 will be considered.

The cover letter must list the poet’s name, category entered, contact information, and the title of the poem so that poems can be read anonymously by the judge. Cover letters need not include biographical information. All poems must be original and previously unpublished. Poems will not be returned, so please do not send originals or a SASE. Simultaneous submissions are accepted; please note on the cover letter and notify Literacy Volunteers immediately of acceptance elsewhere.

All winners will be announced on April 12 and invited to a virtual celebration on April 30, open to the public. All winning poems will be published. For a printable flyer or for more information go to westernmaineliteracy.org. and click on the poetry contest tab.

First, second and third place winners will be selected in each of five categories: (Age 0-10, 11-17, 18-25, 26 and older, and students of Literacy Volunteers). Winners receive gift certificates to area bookstores: $20 value for first place at Devaney Doak & Garrett Booksellers, $15 value for second place at Twice Sold Tales and $5 value for third place at the Phillips Library store.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties will catalog all poems and send them, with any identifying information removed, to an out-of-county judge, Laine Kuehn, of Belfast, who will select the winners in each category. Kuehn graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 2014, where they majored in Creative Writing and served as intern at the Beloit Poetry Journal; since then, Laine coordinated programs with the Maine Humanities Council, volunteered for five years on the steering committee of the Belfast Poetry Festival, co-edited and produced several issues of a literary magazine. Kuehn remains deeply committed to the work of writing, workshopping, reading, and celebrating poetry in all its forms throughout Maine and beyond.

Finalists will be notified by April 11. Other confirmation of receipt should not be expected.

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties is a 501(3C) public charity with a mission to promote family literacy.

For more information about the contest guidelines, visit westernmaineliteracy.org or call 207-500-3131.