Annual Street Dance in Rangeley, July 19

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Annual Street Dance featuring Matt and the Barn Burners on Pond Street in Rangeley on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 6:30 – 10 p.m. The event is co-sponsored by Rangeley Adventure Company and Caryn Dreyfuss – Real Estate Broker.

The Street Dance is an open-air rock concert that’s perfect for the whole family. The event is free to the public; your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.