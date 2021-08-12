Art in August winners announced

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ 41st annual “Art in August” was held August 5th in Oquossoc. Prizes were awarded in both 2-D (wall hung) and 3-D (sculpture and craft) categories. Ribbons and cash prizes were awarded to First- Second-, and Third place winners. Honorable Mention winners received ribbons.

Congratulations to the winners of the three Dimensional and two Dimensional categories. John Hooper’s wood carving work won him first place in the 3D category and Doug Frati’s wood carving won him first place in our 2D category. Congratulations to all our honorees:

Three Dimensional

1st place: John Hooper

2nd place: Sara Glines

3rd place: Nancy Shaul

Honorable Mention: Bill and Susan Lewis

Two Dimensional

1st place: Doug Frati

2nd place: Edgar Reimes

3rd place: Rex Holsapple

Honorable Mention: Scott Perry

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.