ArtsFarmington presents: An Advent Recital by Duo Edelen

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present An Advent Recital by Duo Edelen on Sunday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, 224 Main Street, University of Maine at Farmington. A reception with light refreshments will follow the performance. (Snowdate is Friday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m.)

In the spirit of Advent, Fred and Christina Edelen will offer a concert of Baroque music for cello and harpsichord on original instruments. Advent is a time of reflection and anticipation, and their repertoire will reflect the season with pastoral and sacred music from France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Italy.

The suggested adult ticket price for this event is $20; more if you can, less if you can’t. All welcome, no one turned away. Free for 18 and under and for UMF students. For more information and tickets visit the website, artsfarmington.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.

Duo Edelen has performed since 1983 in countless concerts in both the US and Europe on both modern and original instruments. Comprised of cello (Baroque and modern) and keyboard (harpsichord, organ, and fortepiano), the duo has won a name for itself through its expressive playing, tonal beauty, and virtuosity.

Fred Edelen performs throughout the US and Europe on both modern and Baroque cello as orchestral cellist, chamber musician, and recitalist. From 2003-2022 he was Assistant Solo Cellist of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and was formerly cellist with the Houston Symphony and Principal Cellist of the San Antonio Symphony.

Described as a “masterful soloist” with “astonishingly expressive style and gorgeous tone,” he has appeared as soloist with the Phoenix, San Antonio, and Houston Symphony orchestras, and was a prize winner at the National Society of Arts and Letters Cello Competition. An avid performer on Baroque cello, Fred studied at the Early Music Institute at Indiana University and continued his Baroque studies as a Fulbright scholar in The Hague. He performs extensively with his wife Christina Edelen as Duo Edelen.

Hailed as a “superb harpsichordist” by the Kansas City Star, Christina Scott Edelen brings a depth of experience, knowledge, and virtuosity to keyboard performance and teaching. On organ, harpsichord, clavichord, and fortepiano, Christina has performed as soloist and in numerous ensembles, concert series and festivals, including the Early Music Festivals of Bloomington, Berkeley, and Boston, and the Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra. She studied at the Indiana University Early Music Institute and the Royal Conservatory in The Hague, and was a finalist at the Bodky International Competition. Christina is a popular teacher and lecturer, and has served on the faculties of Baylor University and the University of Houston. She holds a PhD in 17th century English Musical philosophy, and has published articles in both the US and Sweden. Recordings include An Early Keyboard Sampler, Early English Organ Concertos, and the Sonatas for Flute and Harpsichord by Boismortier. Christina is currently organist and choirmaster at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Yarmouth, Maine.