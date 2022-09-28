ArtsFarmington presents As You Like It, October 21

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to bring Theater at Monmouth’s Shakespeare in Maine Communities Tour to Farmington. This project is part of Shakespeare in American Communities, a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest. True to their mission of entertaining and educating they will perform Shakespeare’s comedy, As You Like It, for students of Mt. Blue High School, and the Farmington Middle School on Friday, October 21. A workshop with students is also planned as well as a FREE evening performance for members of the community and surrounding communities. The evening show will be at 7:00 and will be in the Bjorn Auditorium at Mt. Blue High School.

Theater at Monmouth (TAM) is a year-round, professional, community-based, arts organization providing access to engaging arts experiences and promoting the value of the arts throughout Maine. Founded in 1970, TAM was designated the Shakespearean Theater of Maine by the State Legislature in 1975. TAM’s mission is to present innovative approaches to Shakespeare and other classic plays through professional productions that enrich the lives of people throughout the state. In its 53 seasons, TAM has presented more than 380 plays including 36 world premieres, entertaining audiences from 36 states and each of Maine’s 16 counties and through Education Programs annually reaching more than 15,000 students statewide pre-pandemic.

TAM is committed to creating a more diverse, more inclusive, more welcoming environment for audiences and artists alike— to educate young minds, engage patrons with new and differing viewpoints, and to program seasons that represent a range of perspectives, beliefs, and circumstances. By reflecting on our role as a company committed to community we hold ourselves accountable for the ever-evolving worldview we share with our audience.

To reserve your seat please visit our website, artsfarmington.org. For questions contact president@artsfarmington.org.