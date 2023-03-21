ArtsFarmington presents award-winning storyteller Antonio Rocha on April 14

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Antonio Rocha’s world of sound effects, compelling characters, physical comedy and one of a kind storytelling on April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington.

Antonio will take you on a unique journey of the imagination with stories from around the world that not only entertain, but also leave your hearts filled with delight, and your minds aware of the beautiful world we live in.

“Most importantly … is his acute awareness of the audience with whom he is working. His stories shift and change to meet them halfway, whoever they are, whatever age they are, whatever mood they bring in the door. He is a master.”

– Mark Lutwak, former Educational Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park

Antonio Rocha, born and raised in Brazil, presents a unique fusion of verbal narrative and movement that has taken his work to premier venues in 43 states and 20 countries across 6 continents. With his tenor voice, realistic sound effects and exquisite moves, he is sure to take you into a journey of the imagination.

Antonio has performed at prestigious venues such as the National Storytelling Festival, The Smithsonian, The Kennedy Center, The Tampa Bay Performing Arts Center, The Mesa Performing Arts Center and more.

A former student of mime masters Tony Montanaro and Marcel Marceau, Antonio also holds a Summa Cum Laude Theatre BA from the University of Southern Maine. In 2015 Antonio received the Oracle Circle of Excellence Award by NSN (The American National Storytelling Network). Antonio is also a two time TEDx speaker.

Antonio is based in Maine, where he has happily made his home for the past 34 years. Visit his website at storyinmotion.com

Suggested adult ticket is $15, more if you can less if you can’t. Everyone welcome, no one turned away. UMF students and young adults 18 and under are free. This show is not suitable for younger children. Tickets at the door or online at artsfarmington.org.