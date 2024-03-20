ArtsFarmington Presents: Duo Mundi, April 19

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is delighted to present Duo Mundi (George and Guli) in a concert of 4-handed

piano music of Meredith Monk, Astor Piazzolla, Igor Stravinsky, Errollyn Wallen, José Elizondo, and Fazil Say. The concert is Friday evening, 4/19, at 7:30 in Nordica Auditorium, Preble Hall, at the University of Maine in Farmington. The suggested adult ticket price is $20. UMF students and youth 18 and under are free (please visit www.artsfarmington.org for more info.)

Duo Mundi thrills audiences around the world with their exciting, innovative, diverse, and intimate programming style. They explore music for one piano four hands in the standard and contemporary repertoire as well as commissioning new works by national and international composers. Lauded as “…breathing the same artistic air…” with an adrenaline of communication that captivates audiences of every generation, Duo Mundi creates beautifully synchronized performances that engage both the eye and ear in a dance of emotions.

Since their inception in 2018, Duo Mundi have given standing room only performances. They are frequent guest artists at universities and other institutions. As highly experienced pedagogues and conference presenters with over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Duo Mundi have developed workshops and lectures to audiences of all levels and will be giving a series of virtual and in person lecture-recitals for the Southeast Asia Piano Teachers Symposium, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand throughout their 2023-2024 concert season.

The Robert Beckwith Artist-in-Residence at Bowdoin College, George Lopez, pianist and conductor, has been a dynamic performer, sought-after pedagogue, and engaging lecturer for over 30 years. Known for his “…kaleidoscopic colors and clarity of conception…” (Los Angeles Times) in the standard repertoire as well as being a champion of newly written works. He has been a featured soloist at many international music festivals throughout America, Europe, and other continents. As the current artistic director and conductor of the Bowdoin College Symphony Orchestra, he leads one of the most dynamic all-student symphonic programs in the New England region.

Internationally acclaimed Chinese-American pianist, Gulimina Mahamuti is the first Uyghur from China to receive a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Piano Performance from the United States. She enjoys an active career and performs extensively in major cities around the world. Dr. Mahamuti has published in major music journals. Her thesis on Shi Fu’s Three Xinjiang Piano Suites has become the main reference for Chinese and western music scholars. Dr. Mahamuti was born in Karamay City, Xinjiang, western China and because of her life experience as a touring concert pianist, she has been interviewed frequently by Chinese newspapers and China State Television. Before moving to Maine in May of 2018, she was an Assistant Professor of Music at Ohio Wesleyan University.