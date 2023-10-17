ArtsFarmington Presents: Lynn Vartan in Concert, October 18

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington will be presenting percussionist Lynn Vartan on Wednesday, October 18 at 7:30 at the Emery Performing Arts Center. She will be performing on the vibraphone, an instrument that consists of tuned metal bars suspended over resonator tubes, and played with mallets. She is known for her “dynamic athleticism and exciting energy on stage.”

Lynn Vartan, is an international performer and educator who is an advocate for diversity in music. She is a full professor at Southern Utah Univ. Included in her program will be a piece called “The Surprise Guest” which is currently being written for her by Maine composer, Dan Sonenberg. For some of the works including “Atalanta” by the New Zealand composer John Psathas, she will be assisted by the Maine pianist and teacher at Bates College, Bridget Convey.

Other pieces will include one with live electronics called “Mirror of Heaven”.

The suggested adult ticket for this event is $20; more if you can, less if you can’t. All welcome, no one turned away. For more information and tickets visit the website, artsfarmington.org. Tickets will also be available at the door. ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.