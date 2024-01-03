ArtsFarmington Presents: movies with Buster Keaton accompanied by Doug Protsik on old-time piano

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present two movies with Buster Keaton: “ONE WEEK,” a short film, and “SHERLOCK Jr.” the main feature. The movies will be accompanied by musician Doug Protsik on Old Time Piano.

Buster Keaton, a silent movie actor of the early 1900s, is a master of mime, humor and daring stunts. In the short movie a just-married couple is putting together, in one week, their first house from a kit. With lots of tribulations! In the main feature Keaton plays the character of a projectionist of a theater who does double duty as custodian and, on top of that, has a secret aspiration of becoming a famous detective. Too much and a recipe for trouble! He is in love and a crime is committed by a rival… Both movies are bound to make you laugh and bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart. If you have school age children bring them along!

Accompanist Doug Protsik is well known for playing old time piano for movies and dances. He is also an expert fiddler and the longtime director of the popular Maine Fiddle Camp.

The performance will take place on Saturday, January 27 at 7 p.m. in Emery Community Arts Center, with a snow date of Sunday, February 4 at 7 p.m.

Admission is $15, free for 18 & under and for UMF students. Tickets are at the door or online at artsfarmington.org. Pay more if you can, less if you can’t, all are welcome and no one will be turned away. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

This program is sponsored by ArtsFarmington, an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington.