ArtsFarmington Presents: The DaPonte String Quartet, April 13

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a concert by the DaPonte String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

This is a special concert and a fine addition to our previously announced spring programs. The members of the DaPonte String Quartet who will be playing are Lydia Forbes, violin; Kirsten Monke, viola; and Myles Jordan, cello. Playing with the group will be Amanda Hardy, first oboist for the Portland Symphony Orchestra.

They will be performing works of Mozart and Britten. Dohnányi’s Serenade for Strings is also on the program. It is a treat for us to host the DaPonte String Quartet with guest oboist Amanda Hardy.

The suggested adult ticket price is $20, and as usual UMF students and youth 18 and under will be admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased at our website, artsfamington.org or at the door. A reception in Nordica Auditorium will follow the concert.