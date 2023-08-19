ArtsFarmington presents: The Gawler Family Concert, September 10

FARMINGTON – The Gawler Family and Friends present a family oriented concert with an assortment of old and new sounds from many folk traditions on Sunday, September 10 at 3 p.m. It will take place in the UMF amphitheater which is behind the Olsen Student Center and the High Street parking lot. In the event of rain, the concert will be held in Nordica Auditorium which is in Merrill Hall at UMF.

The Gawler Family music is an interweaving of family harmonies – voice, fiddles, banjo, cello and guitar. This show is a reprise of their very successful outdoor concert of 2021. Bring the family and chairs or blankets to sit on. The band’s members include Mom and Dad (John and Ellen), Molly, Ethan, Elsie, and Edith. The suggested adult ticket price is $20, more if you can, less if you can’t, all welcome, no one turned away. For more information and tickets visit the website at artsfarmington.org.