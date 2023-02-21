ArtsFarmington presents the Resinosa Ensemble, March 8

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to honor International Women’s Day by presenting the Resinosa Ensemble, three women musicians, who will be playing works by American female composers. The concert will be on Wednesday, March 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, University of Maine at Farmington. Suggested price is $20 for Adults (more if you can, less if you can’t – everyone welcome, nobody turned away), UMF students and youth 18 and under are free.

The concert is entitled The Taste of Something New, taking its name from the first work on the program by Beth Wiemann. The concert also features trios by two Maine-based composers, Beth Wiemann and Marianna Filipi, as well as a trio by Libby Larsen, and works for solo piano by Mable Bailey and Zenobia Powell Perry.

The Resinosa Ensemble is a chamber trio formed in 2016 featuring Joëlle Morris, mezzo-soprano; Bridget Convey, piano; and Eliza Meyer, cello. This ensemble came together out of a love for performing chamber music, working with living composers, and offering music slightly off the beaten path. The Resinosa Ensemble has appeared in numerous chamber music series, including Colby College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, Eastport Arts Center, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, the concert series at UUCC of Augusta, First Fridays at First Parish, and the Back Cove Contemporary Music Festival in Portland, Maine.

A strong advocate of 21st century music, the ensemble has worked alongside American composers Tom Flaherty, Justin Henry Rubin, Paul John Rudoi, Beth Wiemann, Scott Wheeler and Joshua Jandreau. Close collaborations include commissioned works by Maine composers Daniel Sonenberg (USM), John Newell (Eastport), Marianna Filippi, Nancy Gunn (SMCC), and Richard Nelson (UMA).

Joëlle Morris, mezzo-soprano:

Originally from Evian, France, Mezzo-Soprano Joëlle Morris has performed throughout Europe and the United States. She is admired for her versatility, from the concert stage to the operatic arena, in intimate jazz settings and French cabaret or simply sharing her gifts as a conductor, voice teacher, educator and coach. Since relocating to Maine in 2011, Joëlle has appeared with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, the Mozart Mentor Orchestra and is regularly a featured artist at Colby College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, the Franco Center, Waterville Opera House, Nordica Auditorium, the Colby Jazz Faculty Ensemble, King’s Chapel in Boston, the Back Cove Festival and the Early Music Festival in Portland. Her appreciation of chamber music has led her to be the co-founding member of the Amethyst Chamber Ensemble and the Resinosa Ensemble which specializes in 21st century and commissioned works. In addition to a busy concert schedule in New England and annual summer appearances in France, Joëlle is a Lecturer and Director of Choir at Bates College. She can be reached via her website at www.joellemorris.com

Bridget Convey, pianist:

A musician who enjoys performing music of our time, pianist Bridget Convey has found much fulfillment in collaborating with living composers. She has been fortunate to work with composers such as Morton Subotnick, Mel Powell, James Tenney, Daniel Sonenberg, Vineet Shende, Elliott Schwartz, John Newell, and many others. As a soloist and ensemble musician, Bridget has been heard at venues such as Lincoln Center (NYC); Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (Los Angeles, CA); Ojai Music Festival (CA); Maybeck Performing Arts Studio (Berkeley, CA); Percussive Arts Society International Convention (Columbus, OH); among many others. She received her Diploma from Mannes College of Music, NYC (Pre-college Division) 1989; BFA from State University of New York at Purchase 1993; and MFA from the California Institute of the Arts 1997. Bridget performs regularly with the VentiCordi Chamber Ensemble; Maine Music Society; and is co-founder/director of the Resinosa Ensemble, with Joëlle Morris (mezzo-soprano) and Eliza Meyer (cello). She can be heard on Navona, Cuneiform, Independent and Nataraja labels. Bridget serves as adjunct piano faculty at Bates College, Bay Chamber Music School and has a private piano studio in Central Maine.

“…the piano shining like a star, without dictating a thing…Convey realized the part perfectly.” – Christopher Hyde, Maine Classical Beat.

“…words of praise are insufficient to acknowledge what Ms. Convey did on this program.” – Dr. Morton Gold, Journal Tribune

Eliza Meyer, cello:

Cellist Eliza Meyer performs regularly with chamber and orchestral ensembles around Maine, including the Portland and Bangor Symphonies. She teaches at UMaine Augusta, in addition to maintaining a private teaching studio at her home in Vassalboro. She received her Bachelor of Music Degree and a Performer Diploma from the Indiana University School of Music, where she was a recipient of the Eva Heinitz Scholarship, and her Master of Music Degree from The Boston Conservatory, where she was a member of the Honors String Quartet and a winner of the String Idol contest. Eliza was a core member of Ludovico Ensemble, a new music ensemble-in-residence at The Boston Conservatory, for five years, serving as its Artistic Director for two seasons. She has studied with Andrew Mark, Rhonda Rider, Tsuyoshi Tsutsumi, and Helga Winold.