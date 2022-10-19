ArtsFarmington Presents Timothy Burris: ‘The Presence of the Past’

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present Timothy Burris in a benefit concert of Baroque Lute and Classical Guitar music on Sunday, November 6 at 3 p.m. in the Emery Community Arts Center. Admission is $10 for adults and free for UMF students and for youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or at www.artsfarmington.org.

Timothy Burris has entitled the program, “The Presence of the Past” which refers to the resurfacing of baroque and renaissance styles in later, modern guitar music. He has requested that the proceeds of the concert be given to a charity. TriValley United Way has been chosen.

In the first half of the concert Timothy will play music for lute from composers spanning a time from circa 1650 to 1720. Featured are French composers such as Denis Gaultier, Marin Marais and Silvius Leopold Weiss. The second half is devoted to “modern” classical guitar music of the 20th through the 21st century. Featured composers of this era are Rey de la Torre and Joaquin Nin-Culmell, both of Cuban descent and Gerald Garcia from Great Britain.

Timothy Burris points out that the title of the concert: The guitar used in the concert is a copy of an Antonio Torres guitar built in 1846. Timothy Burris earned a performance degree in lute at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague, in the Netherlands. He holds a Ph.D from Duke University. He taught for several years at the Royal Flemish Conservatory of Music in Antwerp, Belgium. He has appeared widely in Europe and the US, including performances and recordings with world renowned musicians. He lives in Freeport, Maine and is on the applied music faculties of the Portland Conservatory and Colby College.

ArtsFarmington is affiliated with the University of Maine at Farmington.