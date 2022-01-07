ArtsFarmington to host Hope Chernesky concert

FARMINGTON – ArtsFarmington is pleased to present the talented Mt. Blue High School senior, Hope Chernesky. Hope will be performing in Nordica Auditorium on February 6 at 3 p.m. The Snow date will be on Feb. 13. Nordica Auditorium is located in Merrill Hall on the campus of UMF.

Hope has been playing violin for over 10 years, and has picked up a multitude of instruments along the way. They play any music under the sun, from rock and blues to fiddle and classical. Hope will be playing an array of genres on fiddle, guitar, and voice, using the looping pedal to be their own back up. They will be attending Berklee School of Music in the Fall.

Hope will be assisted by Steve Muise for one piece.

Hope participated, and was well-received, in one of ArtsFarmington’s Gazebo Concerts this past summer.

Admission cost will be $10 at the door or on website, but free for those 18 and under and all UMF students. Those in attendance must be masked and show proof of vaccination. Social distancing, when possible, is recommended.

For more information about ArtsFarmington you can visit artsfarmington.org. If you need more info about this concert call 778-9437.