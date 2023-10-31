Artwalk season starts this Friday with Kingfield Artwalk

KINGFIELD – Warm autumn weather welcomes an evening of arts, crafts and entertainment during the next Kingfield Friday Artwalk, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Artwalkers will have the opportunity to view local work ranging from digital images to pottery, fine women’s wear, oil paintings, blank cards, felted figurines and so much more.

High Peaks Artisan Guild welcomes a new artist, the Featured Artist for this artwalk: Melisa Thomas, who is not new to this area. She recently named her business Twin Imaging and has been creating art here in Western Mountains of Maine her entire life. Thomas’ interest in art comes through popular culture international animation. “I want it to look like my art,” Thomas said. While on break from Digital Media Studies, she has been using her own visions to do world building towards creating animated features.

Keegan Meldrum photography, digital imaging of Kingfield will also be a guest artist.

Other HPAG members are:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art (hats, mittens), jewelry, wooden “magic” wands and much more. Betsy Bass photography. Brenda Sandner fine fiber art (hats, mittens, vest and much more). Brian Gibson oil paintings. Catherine Hudson pottery, liquid art. Claudia Diller calendars and note cards. Cynthia Knowles photography, pen and ink, paintings on rocks, tote bags. Deborah Dubord of Good Deeds tote bags, aprons. Dale Maloney wood oars, walking sticks, charcuterie boards. Jean Benson pottery. Joyce Harvey, fiber art (hats, scarves, soft sculptures). John Reed jewelry, ornaments. John Pease stained glass. John Brown of Twisted Creations with live edge and twisted furniture, Gandalf staffs, Harry Potter wands. Lisa Leavitt of Freedom Felt fiber art. Nita Casey original pastels, watercolor paintings. Nora West plein air original watercolor and oil paintings. Greg West fine woodwork, cutting boards, birch log candle holders, wood coasters. Greg Thomas photography, paper collage art, watercolors, acrylic paintings. Saskia Reinholt original barn quilts, acrylic paintings and jewelry. Patty Thomas of Alpine Design ski art, acrylic paintings and aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson fine wooden frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards, cellphone and business card holders and much more. Susan Hudson fused glass including Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor Impressionist oil paintings. Peggy Brackett watercolor and acrylic paintings and jewelry. Patricia Buck wool sweaters, pottery, jewelry and much more. Ros Gibson local seamstress, fine apparel, table linen, tote bags. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr, leatherwork, relief block printing.

That evening, Fawn Paradis and Dale Maloney will also be entertaining with their renditions of old country, folk, blues and rock.

The Guild’s normal hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays thru Sundays and during the week by chance or by appointment. The gallery is located on Main Street in the heart of Kingfield right next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant.

Other participating venues are:

The Red Barn Upcycled Market, just south of the village, features “upcycled” furniture and seasonal home decor.

Solstice Esthetics and Thrifty Chicks, a few doors down from the guild (in the former Original Irregular office) and will feature a few sales.

The Maine Beer Shed, across the road from Mainley Provisions always has something going on, including wood-fired pizza. Participating artists to be announced.

Heading back to the village, Santosha, formally The Inn on Winter’s Hill, will have wine tasting and dinner as well as an Orcutt Photography exhibit.

CSM, next door to Anni’s Market, will be hosting Love on the Leash and therapy dogs, etc. Lisa Berry from All-4-on-the-Floor dog training will be joining in with Joy L Dyer. Berry trains service dogs, and would love to talk about service animals.

Kingfield Made In Maine, the former Sugarloaf Outlet building, will host the local quilt group Stitchers In The Snow, who will be selling tickets for their yearly raffle quilt. There will be many quilts on display. Kingfield Made In Maine will also have original prints by Claudia Diller, lots of new items for Christmas presents and a great sale on Sugarloaf T shirts as well as other fine art and craft exhibitors.

Most venues will serve light refreshments, or stop in at any of the other local business and see what they have to offer.

The next Artwalk is Dec. 1, and the remainder of the season is Jan. 5, Feb.2, March 1 and April 5.

For more information, visit Kingfield Friday Artwalk’s Facebook page or email Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com.