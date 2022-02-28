Auditions for the RFA summer musical ‘Sweeney Todd’ April 10

RANGELEY – The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will hold open auditions for the RFA Summer Musical “Sweeney Todd” on Sunday, April 10, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main Street in Rangeley. The Auditions are open to those entering ninth-grade thru adults. Masks will be required at auditions and rehearsals until further notice and all current covid protocols will be observed during performances.

Performances will take place July 28, 29, and Aug. 1, at 7 p.m., and July 31 at 4 p.m. Sweeney Todd rehearsals will run from April 11 through July 21. Rehearsals will be three nights a week April through July, and every night of performance week.

One of the darkest musicals ever written, Sweeney Todd is the unsettling tale of a Victorian-era barber who returns home to London after 15 years of exile to take revenge on the corrupt judge who ruined his life…Sweeney Todd is lush, operatic, and full of soaring beauty, pitch-black comedy and stunning terror.” – StageAgent.com

The audition process includes everyone learning and then singing an excerpt from the opening song, “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd.” Those auditioning for principal roles should prepare one of the song selections listed in the character descriptions and a monologue from the show, all of which can be found by visiting rangeleyarts.org and clicking on the “Get Involved” button at the top of the page. These will be performed in a closed audition with the production team. Call-backs may occur, if necessary. The production team includes co-directors, Erin Smith and Timothy Straub, Music Director Sue Downes-Borko and producers, Valerie Zapolsky and Millie Hoekstra.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit “bringing the arts to life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. FMI about their programs and events, visit rangeleyarts.org.