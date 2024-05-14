Author David Wilson to present at the Farmington Public Library

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Public Library is delighted to announce an upcoming Author Talk featuring David Wilson, renowned author of the beloved Maine humor series, Two Seasons, for his latest installment, “Ma’s In Trouble Again.” The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library located at 117 Academy Street.

“Ma’s In Trouble Again” is the eagerly anticipated third novel in Wilson’s Two Seasons series, set in the fictitious northern Maine town of East Puddleduck. This tale revolves around the town’s matriarch, affectionately known as “Ma” a character brimming with eccentricities. Ma’s antics, set against the backdrop of a rural Maine community, promise to leave readers in stitches as they navigate the hilarity and heart of life in East Puddleduck.

David Wilson, a native Mainer, draws inspiration from his own upbringing and experiences in crafting his stories. From his childhood spent exploring the wilderness surrounding Dobsy Lake to his career as a law enforcement officer and municipal town manager, Wilson’s life has been a tapestry of colorful characters and unforgettable moments, many of which find their way into the pages of his books.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet David Wilson and delve into the delightful world of “Ma’s In Trouble Again” at the Farmington Public Library. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the series or discovering it for the first time, this author talk promises to be an evening of laughter, camaraderie, and storytelling at its finest. Books will be available for sale from the author, and light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. for this community event.