Author to present on the Maine women’s suffrage movement, April 11

WILTON – Join Maine author and historian Anne B. Gass for a presentation on the women’s suffrage movement in Maine. The Wilton Historical Society is hosting a talk on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilton Farm and Home Museum on Canal Street.

Gass is the author of “Voting Down the Rose; Florence Brooks Whitehouse and Maines Fight for Woman Suffrage. Florence Brooks Whitehouse was Anne’s great-grandmother. She helped to win women’s suffrage against the challenges of the conservative view of women’s roles, WWI and the 1918 influenza epidemic. Whitehouse founded and chaired the Maine branch of the National Woman’s Party, working with national suffrage leaders. Gass will talk about her great-grandmother’s leadership role in the suffrage movement in Maine that resulted in the passing of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. The talk is free admission and open to the public.