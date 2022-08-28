Award-winning indie film director, film screening Aug. 30



RANGELEY – A discussion with local director John Meyers of the award-winning indie film “Being Dead” will be followed by a film screening on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

The event is in collaboration with The Hideaway and Books, Lines, and Thinkers, which will present the movie starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Rangeley Hideaway Cafe. Meyers will discuss his journey from paper to screen with this award-winning book. There will be books and DVDs available. Then at 7 p.m. the film will be screened at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For more information or to find their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.