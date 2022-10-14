Award-winning youth fiddler to perform locally

VIENNA – Seventeen-year-old Maine fiddler, Owen Kennedy, won the New England Regional Open Scottish Fiddle Championship competition against a field of adult players at the New Hampshire Highland Games on September 17, 2022. He was also awarded medals for Best March, Best Strathspey, and Best Reel.

Owen will be performing throughout October, including with the Pineland Fiddlers at Vienna Union Hall on October 15, at the Waldo Fiddle Fest on the 22, and in Lewiston for a lunchtime Oasis solo concert on October 26. Owen is thrilled to offer a show in Monmouth, “Celtic Fiddle at Cumston Hall,” on Sunday, October 16 with his mentor Champion Celtic fiddler & Gaelic singer, Seán Heely. The program will feature haunting slow airs, lively Gaelic song, mighty pipe marches, and wild twin fiddling and is generously co-sponsored by the Friends of Cumston Hall and the Friends of Cumston Library. Free admission – doors open at 6 p.m..

Owen has been playing the violin for thirteen years and is a former student of celebrated Maine fiddler Ellen Gawler. In 2020, Owen began a deep dive into Scottish fiddling and joined Seán Heely’s studio. In 2021, he won the Junior US National Scottish Championship and the Young Stars of Maine “Glenn Jenks Future in Music ” Prize from Bay Chamber Music School. This year Owen earned 2nd place in the highly competitive Young Tradition Festival Contest and is planning a late-2022 release of his first album, “Oh When: Now,” recorded with Owen Marshall. As an emerging musician rooted in the Maine Maritime music tradition and exploring the music of Scotland, Owen’s album includes the tunes he’s loved for years as well as newer favorites from Shetland and Scotland.

For more information about Owen Kennedy or upcoming October events, visit www.fiddlerokennedy.com or find him on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube @fiddlerokennedy.