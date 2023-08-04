Blues on the Farm, August 6

FARMINGTON – The Farmhouse Restaurant and Beer Garden is hosting ‘Blues on the Farm’ this weekend. Starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, the event features blues music, good food, local brews, and good company. Featured artist is Dexter Allen, a blues musician, singer/songwriter, and guitarist. Formerly he was the lead guitarist for the Airtight band and blues legend Bobby Rush. In 2008, Allen received a Jackson Mississippi Music Award for male vocalist of the year.

On September 3, the Ghost Town Blues Band will perform at the Farmhouse for the second event in the series.