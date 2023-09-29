Book signing for new book by Bob Kimber, October 11

FARMINGTON – DDG Booksellers is honored to host a book signing and celebration for local author Bob Kimber’s new book Lost But Found: An Upcountry Life on Wednesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. at DDG. Over the years, Kimber has generously shared his life insights through his writings; this evening will be a gathering honoring not only his new work, but his many contributions to our community.

As many know, Bob Kimber has led a largely rural life as a farmer, writer, and woodsman in Temple, Maine. The essays gathered in this wide-ranging collection, Lost But Found: An Upcountry Life, reflect a lifetime of adventures and misadventures. Kimber writes of canoeing and fishing, stubborn sheep and old tractors, and the joys of roaming the woods with his dog. Seasoned with a dash of wit and self-irony, this paean to the upcountry life is as fresh and bracing as it is affectionate.

Bob Kimber’s work has appeared in Audubon, Country Journal, Down East, Field & Stream, Harrowsmith, Horticulture, Yankee, Northern Woodlands, and the Missouri Review. He is the author of the books, Upcountry, A Canoeist’s Sketchbook, Made for the Country, and Living Wild and Domestic.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event and Bob Kimber will be signing.

For more information call 207 778-3454 or email info@ddgbooks.com.