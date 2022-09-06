Buttonwood Trio recorded concert available online

FARMINGTON – The Buttonwood Trio concert on August 7 at the Emery Community Arts Center was sponsored by ArtsFarmington. It was a benefit concert with all donations going to help Ukrainian refugee children through Save the Children International. So far, nearly $700 has been received to date and sent to the Ukrainian relief fund through Save the Children. It is still possible to see the recorded program by going to the ArtsFarmington website, artsfarmington.org and clicking on Past Events. The Buttonwood Trio has donated their time and talents to make all this possible. Contributions may be made through the ArtsFarmington website to further support this effort.