Call for artists for Falling Leaves Art Exhibit, October 22

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Area Community Center is putting out a call for artists for an upcoming art exhibit. The Falling Leaves Art Exhibit will feature visual artwork including paintings, photography, and sculpture. Artists may choose to sell artwork or simply to display pieces.

The Falling Leaves Art Exhibit will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips on October 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces are $10 each and must be reserved in advance. Tables are available, and artists are invited to bring their own display boards, easels, or racks if desired. Artists may make arrangements to set up the night before.

Current exhibiters include Jeff Seaberg, Rick DeBruin, Penny Ross, Dan Jalbert, Cindy Worthley, Alice Sozanski, and Matt Perodeau.

Free admission for the public.

For more information or to reserve a space, call Winona Davenport at 207-639-4296.