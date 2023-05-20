Call for artists for June Bloom Art Exhibit in Phillips

PHILLIPS – The Phillips Area Community Center is putting out a call for artists for an upcoming art exhibit. The June Bloom Art Exhibit will feature visual artwork including paintings, photography, and sculpture. Artists may choose to sell artwork or simply to display pieces.

The June Bloom Art Exhibit will be held at the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street in Phillips on June 10, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spaces at $10 each and must be reserved in advance. Tables are available, and artists are invited to bring their own display boards, easels, or racks if desired.

For more information or to reserve a space, call Winona Davenport at 207-639-4296.