Call for submissions for Children’s Festival Art Show

CHESTERVILLE – The Chesterville Meeting House will be hosting an exhibit of children’s art as a feature of its upcoming Children’s Festival. The artwork will be on display during the June 18 (Michael Menes, juggler) and June 25 (Michael Cooper, mime and mask artist) performances at the festival. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Children aged 18 and younger from all area towns are invited to submit art that can be easily hung on the wall. Framing is not necessary. Limit of two pieces per child. The art show will not involve prizes. There is no fee to participate.

Art may be submitted by bringing it to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House at 3 Bourough Road in Chesterville on either Friday, June 10 from 3-6 p.m. or Sunday, June 12 from 3-6 p.m. Name, age, telephone number and town of residence must be on the back of the artwork. FMI call 778-3513