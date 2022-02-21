Call for submissions: The Lenten Expressions Project



FARMINGTON – Lent is the season of spiritual reflection. How do you express this reflection through art?

The Lenten Expressions Project welcomes artists, poets, quilters, sculptors, writers, musicians and more to join us for an afternoon exploring the relationship between creativity and faith. (This is not a contest, nor will works of art be for sale.)

The free event will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 1 – 4 p.m. at Old South First Congregational Church UCC in Farmington. (Masks and social distancing required.) Deadline for submissions is noon, Sunday, March 13. For more information, as well as the required submission form, contact us at LentenExpressions@gmail.com.