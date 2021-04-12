Calling all young artists in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE – Organizers at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House are encouraging submissions of all kinds of art by Chesterville children and youths for display in an art show to be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Children of all ages (up to 18) are invited to bring their art to the Chesterville Town Hall on April 23 for registration and submission. Mounting or framing is not required but might make it easier to display properly. Up to three pieces per artist will be accepted, as space permits. Art will be on display for a period of months, to be determined, and prizes will be awarded.

After a year of delayed children’s events that were to be funded with a grant from the Onion Foundation, the art show represents the first tentative steps toward resuming planned programming at the Meeting House. The historic building is run as a non-profit community events center, hosting numerous events in a normal season.

Other tentatively planned children’s events include a juggling show and workshop with Michael Menes, and a Michael Cooper mask & mime show and workshop. These will be scheduled as the public health situation moves back to normal, hopefully this season.

Questions about the art show can be directed to Roxanne Worster by email or phone at roxannew385@gmail.com or 897-5572.