Celebrate Kingfield at Kingfield Artwalk this Friday

KINGFIELD – Kingfield Friday Artwalk happens again this Friday, July 14, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., as part of the Kingfield Festival Days celebration.

High Peaks Artisan Guild, at 245 Main Street, will have two featured artists: Ros Gibson and RJ (Bob) Gray Jr.

The Guild will also have a few guest artists displaying their art on the sidewalk in front of the gallery: Melisa Thomas and Keegan Meldrum with their photography, digital art and acrylic paintings, and Peggy Brackett of Farmington. Brackett’s artwork includes jewelry, dragonfly pendants, glacial rock pendants, vintage spoon and fork bracelets, and blank note cards from her original watercolor paintings.

Ros Gibson of Kingfield, is a seamstress of fine detailed apparel and is a member of the High Peaks Artisan Guild. She writes, “I sew because I enjoy it. My cluttered sewing room is filled with a textile collection amassed over the years and surrounded by light from the outside. Sewing for pleasure is gratifying after leaving a stressful business world and coming to Maine. I am grateful for the hospitality of Mainers, especially my colleagues at High Peaks Artisan Guild.”

RJ Gray (Bob), a native of Stratton, grew up in Massachusetts and has been back in Stratton since 1996. He attended Mass College of Art for a year and a half in the mid 70s majoring in sculpture. After taking numerous life drawing classes, Gray returned to college graduating summa cum laude from Salem State in Massachusetts in 1989 with a degree in studio arts – printmaking concentration – and a minor in English literature. His printmaking has been included in competitions throughout the U.S., as well as Denmark and Finland. He was first listed in the 2003 Who’s Who in America edition. Gray is a member of the Boston Printmakers’ and formerly the Los Angeles Printmakers’ societies. Today, Gray’s focus is on leathercraft, which he first learned in 1973. His work (prints and leatherwork) can be found at High Peaks Artisan Guild in Kingfield, where he has exhibited off and on since its inception. He was employed at the Original Irregular in Kingfield from 1996 to 2022.

Other HPAG members and independent vendors include:

Alana Ranney photography, fiber art (hats, mittens), jewelry and magic wands. Betsy Bass photography. RJ (Bob) Gray Jr. leatherwork, relief block printing. Catherine Hudson pottery, liquid art. Deborah Dubord Good Deeds Fiber Art (aprons, tote bags). Dale Maloney wood oars, walking sticks, canes and cutting boards. Donavan Gaston scrapbooking. Joyce Harvey Fiber Art hats, tote bags, rugs, carrying bags, soft sculptures. John Reed jewelry, ornaments. Greg Thomas photography, paper collage, acrylic paintings and pastels. Greg West fine woodwork, and wood accessories. Jo Eaton No Repeat Fiber work (hats, pins, necklace and scarves). John Brown of Twisted Creations with live edge and twisted furniture, Gandalf staffs and Harry Potter Magic Wands and much more. John Pease stained glass, fused glass art. John Reed jewelry, ornaments. Lisa Leavitt Freedom Felt fiber art. Nita Casey watercolors, pastels. Nora West plein air oil and watercolor paintings. Patty Thomas Alpine Design ski art, acrylic paintings, aromatherapy. Raymond and Karen Corson wood frames, cutting boards, cribbage boards and more. Richard Fecteau wood furniture and wood furnishing. Ros Gibson fine apparel, table linen, tote bags, seamstress. Saskia Reinholt acrylic paintings. Susan Hudson fused glass Sugarloaf ornaments. Susan Taylor(www.AmmaTaylorFineArt.com) impressionist sculptural oil paintings. Cynthia Knowles pen and ink drawings, tote bags, painted rocks and photography. Patricia Buck wool sweaters and pottery.

The Guild is located in the heart of Kingfield on Main Street next door to Longfellow’s Restaurant and is generally open Fridays to Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other venues participating in Friday’s Artwalk include:

The Red Barn Upcycled Market just south of Kingfield. Owner Barbara Wiencek features upcycled furniture and along with seasonal home decor.

Solstice Esthetics and The Thrifty Chicks are a few doors down from The Guild and will have a few sales.

Sweet Clover Bakery is just between Solstice Esthetics and The Guild. Stacey’s delicious baked goods are so artistically done.

Orchard Girls Cidery on Main Street next to Mainley Convenience is exhibiting Patty Thomas’ ski art, Greg Thomas paper collage and Adam Masterman’s original paintings.

The Maine Beer Shed has always something on. They are located across the road from Orchard Girls Cidery.

Heading back to the heart of the village, Rolling Fatties will have live entertainment with Aaron Nadeau, as well as their famous fare.

Kingfield Made in Maine on the corner of Depot and Main streets features many artisans including Jean Benson and Deborah Dubord. They also offer T-shirts, Dog Not Gone products and Maine 1901 Flags.

Next door is Refresh Smoothie Bar. Bethany has always has some baked goods, organic burgers and yes, her famous yummy smoothies.

Santosha, formerly The Inn on Winter’s Hill, will be having yoga, wine tasting and the Orcutts’ photography which is for sale via QR codes.

Most venues will be serving light refreshments.

The next Artwalk will be first Friday, Sept. 1, from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the Kingfield Friday Artwalk, reach out to Patty Thomas at alpinedesign8866@gmail.com or visit Kingfield’s First Friday Artwalk Facebook Page.