Celtic group Coig to perform at Old South Church for heating fundraiser

FARMINGTON – Internationally acclaimed Celtic supergroup, Coig, will once again be performing at Old South First Congregational Church, UCC 235 Main Street in Farmington on Tuesday, December 6th! This beloved East Coast Canada based band will bring holiday cheer as they bring their heartwarming energy and award-winning musicianship and vocals to the stage with the purpose of helping raise money for the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry’s Heating Fund that provides fuel assistance program to our neighbors in Franklin County this winter. Supporting eastern Canada and northern New England communities through fuel assistance or food pantry drives is very important to the band mates of Coig. The band has included Old South Church in it’s annual Christmas tour for many years. They have been awarded the Franklin Area Ecumenical Ministries’ ‘Salt and Light Award” for their continued efforts in supporting the FAEM’s Heat Share fuel assistance fundraising.

Guest musicians Thierry Clouette (guitar and foot percussion) and Margie Beaton (of the infamous Beaton Sisters on fiddle) will be joining Rachel Davis(fiddle/vocals), and Darren McMullen (multi-instrumentalist/vocals) for the 2022 Christmas tour.

Opening for Coig, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., will be Owen Kennedy, who is the 2022 New England Regional Open Scottish Fiddle Champion, the 2021 Junior US National Scottish Fiddle Champion, and won the Young Stars of Maine “Glenn Jenks Future in Music” prize from Bay Chamber Music School, and was selected for Best of All Things Irish from the Maine Irish Heritage Center. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert kicks off at 7 p.m.

Admission for adults is $25. Seniors and students $20. A link will be available for online purchasing with a small processing fee through http://www.farmingtonucc.org/news–events or Old South Church Concert Series on Facebook. Due to the popularity of Coig, online purchase or telephone reservations by calling 207-491-5919 are highly recommended.

Tax deductible donations will be gratefully accepted for the Fuel Assistance Fund during the concert. Face masks are optional with policy subject to review pending rise in local Covid cases. For more information, call 207-491-5919. There will be general seating. The Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

For more information about Coig visit www.coig.ca or their Facebook page.

Sponsors for this concert are Saddleback Ridge Wind, Foothills Management and Signworks.